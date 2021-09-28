Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 145 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 2,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $396,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $2,463,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,903,709.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,550 shares of company stock valued at $9,883,137 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

NYSE WSM opened at $194.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.91. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $87.65 and a one year high of $204.41. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

