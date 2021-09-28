Krane Funds Advisors LLC Takes $494,000 Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,445 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,315 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,403,208 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $811,135,000 after purchasing an additional 637,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

NYSE:BEN opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.60.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at $57,637,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 460,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.