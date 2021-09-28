Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Stock Rating Lowered by Loop Capital

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Kraton stock opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Kraton has a 12-month low of $16.31 and a 12-month high of $45.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.08 and its 200 day moving average is $37.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.44.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). Kraton had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $493.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kraton will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kraton by 8.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Kraton by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

