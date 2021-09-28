L Catterton Asia Acquisition (NASDAQ:LCAAU) Trading 0.4% Higher

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU) shares traded up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.93. 2,192 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 68,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LCAAU. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 42,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 0.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 505,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 18.6% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 426,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 67,037 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 8.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 2.3% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 523,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

