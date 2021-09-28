Lamden Price Reaches $0.0585 on Exchanges (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0585 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. Lamden has a market capitalization of $8.32 million and approximately $173,306.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lamden has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00009103 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

