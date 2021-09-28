Landec (LNDC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 29th. Analysts expect Landec to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $139.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.40 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. On average, analysts expect Landec to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LNDC opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.22. Landec has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $304.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Landec stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 134.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Landec worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LNDC shares. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Landec from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

