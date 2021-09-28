Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) & Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Head to Head Analysis

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) and Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

98.5% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Analog Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Analog Devices shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Analog Devices has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lattice Semiconductor and Analog Devices, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lattice Semiconductor 0 4 4 0 2.50 Analog Devices 0 4 20 0 2.83

Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $60.17, suggesting a potential downside of 11.10%. Analog Devices has a consensus target price of $183.92, suggesting a potential upside of 3.96%. Given Analog Devices’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Analog Devices is more favorable than Lattice Semiconductor.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and Analog Devices’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lattice Semiconductor $408.12 million 22.62 $47.39 million $0.39 173.54 Analog Devices $5.60 billion 11.63 $1.22 billion $4.91 36.03

Analog Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Lattice Semiconductor. Analog Devices is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lattice Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and Analog Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lattice Semiconductor 15.33% 19.33% 10.92% Analog Devices 26.15% 18.86% 10.62%

Summary

Analog Devices beats Lattice Semiconductor on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets. The company was founded in 1983 by Samir Palnitkar and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices. The company was founded by Raymond P. Stata and Matthew Lorber in 1965 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.