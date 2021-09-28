Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lear by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,335,866,000 after purchasing an additional 261,295 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Lear by 10.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $374,966,000 after purchasing an additional 196,768 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the first quarter worth about $33,692,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 3.8% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,824,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $845,686,000 after purchasing an additional 175,030 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in Lear by 21.5% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 389,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,264,000 after acquiring an additional 68,973 shares in the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LEA opened at $160.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.32. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $106.48 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

LEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.67.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

