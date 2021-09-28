Legal & General Group Plc Buys 235,055 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,535,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,055 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.52% of United Parcel Service worth $943,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $562,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $186.92. The stock had a trading volume of 33,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,624. The stock has a market cap of $162.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.58.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

