Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.39 Billion Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,433,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,716,736 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,393,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,909,000 after purchasing an additional 874,730 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 9.5% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,761 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 4.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 198,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.42. 297,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,596,031. The stock has a market cap of $195.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.11. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

A number of analysts have commented on T shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

