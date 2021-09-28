Legal & General Group Plc Has $2.52 Billion Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,775,695 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 370,062 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.8% of Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,519,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $4.23 on Tuesday, reaching $225.37. 74,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,203,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.32 and its 200-day moving average is $229.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

