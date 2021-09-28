Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,888,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 263,043 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.61% of Chevron worth $1,245,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Dempze Nancy E boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 2.7% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $103.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,498,518. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.98. The stock has a market cap of $200.22 billion, a PE ratio of 55.94, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

