Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,344,896 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,574,642 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 0.6% of Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.64% of Comcast worth $1,673,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Truist Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.74.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.48. The stock had a trading volume of 367,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,459,713. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.08. The company has a market cap of $254.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.