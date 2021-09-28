Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Stock Position Boosted by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,912 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,943,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,590,000 after buying an additional 910,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,687,000 after buying an additional 125,035 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,376,000 after buying an additional 287,596 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 45.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,148,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,073,000 after buying an additional 672,327 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,384,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,183,000 after buying an additional 27,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of LEG opened at $47.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

