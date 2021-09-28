Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

FINMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FINMY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 851 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,109. Leonardo has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $4.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

