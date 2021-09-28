LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $173.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LHCG. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $221.80.
Shares of LHCG opened at $162.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $157.27 and a 12-month high of $236.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.80.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 54.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 69.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 31.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 755,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $151,206,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.
LHC Group Company Profile
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
