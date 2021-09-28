LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $173.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LHCG. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $221.80.

Shares of LHCG opened at $162.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $157.27 and a 12-month high of $236.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.80.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 54.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 69.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 31.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 755,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $151,206,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

