Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.51 (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Lincoln Electric has increased its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Lincoln Electric has a payout ratio of 32.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lincoln Electric to earn $6.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $133.63 on Tuesday. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $89.33 and a 52-week high of $143.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

LECO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.29.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $919,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lincoln Electric stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,096 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Lincoln Electric worth $22,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

