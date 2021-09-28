Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital downgraded Logitech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Logitech International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.88.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $96.78 on Monday. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $73.14 and a 1 year high of $140.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Logitech International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.9481 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 38.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,809,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,635,000 after buying an additional 1,329,092 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,873,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 360.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 797,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,391,000 after buying an additional 624,575 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 2,065.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,140,000 after buying an additional 482,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 63.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,908,000 after buying an additional 412,436 shares during the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

