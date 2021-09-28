Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,644 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $30,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,130,000. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,658,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.26.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.76. The company had a trading volume of 133,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,539. The stock has a market cap of $143.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.74.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

