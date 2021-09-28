Lowland Investment Company plc (LWI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LWI stock opened at GBX 1,306.18 ($17.07) on Tuesday. Lowland Investment has a 52-week low of GBX 888 ($11.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,450 ($18.94). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,379.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,344.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £352.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11.

Lowland Investment Company Profile

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

