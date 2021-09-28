Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 30,131 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 90.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,131 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cerner were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter valued at $760,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Cerner by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,130,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,323,000 after acquiring an additional 18,468 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,695,000. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 37,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

In other news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $72.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $67.96 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.71.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.