Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,076 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,875,000 after buying an additional 1,553,583 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 73,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 24,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,983,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,912,000 after purchasing an additional 262,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 46,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average is $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.3125 dividend. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.35%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.