Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 1,394 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,983 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,674,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,147 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $819,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,515,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $688,226,000 after purchasing an additional 61,136 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,161,378 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $430,665,000 after purchasing an additional 199,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,884,833 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $354,298,000 after purchasing an additional 116,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

EOG opened at $81.81 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.51.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

