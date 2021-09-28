Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Valvoline worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Valvoline by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,083,000 after purchasing an additional 350,109 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter valued at about $199,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 785.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,808,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,377 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 32.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,623,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,452,000 after acquiring an additional 878,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,958,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,047,000 after acquiring an additional 77,450 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $32.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.56. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VVV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

