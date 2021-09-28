Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 29,400 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,400 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in MasTec were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in MasTec by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in MasTec by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in MasTec by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in MasTec by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $89.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.39 and its 200-day moving average is $101.00. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.18 and a 1 year high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.