Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 6,386 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,386 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Denbury were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Denbury in the second quarter worth about $114,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Denbury in the second quarter worth about $116,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter worth about $225,000.

Shares of NYSE:DEN opened at $75.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.49 and a 200 day moving average of $62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Denbury Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $81.37.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative net margin of 106.78% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. The business had revenue of $301.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.29.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

