Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 96,384 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 69.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,384 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,879,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,977 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,243,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,903,000 after purchasing an additional 316,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,502,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,175,000 after purchasing an additional 195,039 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,235,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,881,000 after purchasing an additional 122,704 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in CBRE Group by 39.8% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,057,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,094,000 after purchasing an additional 870,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,019.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $97.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.17 and a 52 week high of $99.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

