Madison Wealth Management Buys 166 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 984.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $8.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.21. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.94 and a 52-week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. Equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

TROW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.62.

In related news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

