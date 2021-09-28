Madison Wealth Management Cuts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Madison Wealth Management lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 1.5% of Madison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.65. 199,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,378,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.24 and its 200 day moving average is $81.94. The stock has a market cap of $113.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

