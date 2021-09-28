Madison Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Madison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.2% of Madison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.0% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 3.9% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.80, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.58, for a total value of $2,202,354.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,506,590 shares of company stock worth $905,486,162 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.35.

FB traded down $12.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $341.06. The stock had a trading volume of 381,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,483,311. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $364.47 and a 200 day moving average of $335.04. The company has a market cap of $961.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

