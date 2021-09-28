Madison Wealth Management Purchases 15,055 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Madison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,055 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDA traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $54.11. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,991. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.96. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $32.67 and a 1-year high of $56.22.

