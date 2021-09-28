Madison Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 0.9% of Madison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,208,000. Tobam lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 28.9% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 238.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,304,000 after purchasing an additional 121,487 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 603.7% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.58.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.53. 48,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,319,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $219.59. The stock has a market cap of $163.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.58.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

