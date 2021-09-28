Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.27.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of -19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $14.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.24%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.