Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Buys 125 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,658,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,629,000 after buying an additional 290,433 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 44,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,615 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded down $5.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471,949. The stock has a market cap of $81.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.29. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.40 and a one year high of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 30,400 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 507,808 shares of company stock valued at $40,144,228 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BX. Argus raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

