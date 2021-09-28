Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up 1.1% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.6% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $1,685,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 101,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.81. 286,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,641,874. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.79.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

