Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Has $136,000 Stock Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC cut its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,403,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,022,000 after purchasing an additional 112,837 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 954,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,694,000 after buying an additional 39,250 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 396,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,099,000 after buying an additional 45,319 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SILK traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $55.18. 2,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,985. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.48.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 15,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $847,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,895,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $320,943.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,536 shares of company stock worth $4,531,730. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

