Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 214,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 27,025 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,327,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,120,000 after acquiring an additional 44,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 375,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 55,808 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

GVA traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $40.92. 1,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,162. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.53. Granite Construction Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $964.17 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.