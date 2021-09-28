MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Receives $15.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.14.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MKTW shares. Wedbush started coverage on MarketWise in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on MarketWise in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTW opened at $8.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87. MarketWise has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $16.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTW. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth about $23,988,000. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in MarketWise by 2,198.6% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,723,921 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,921 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth about $12,139,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MarketWise by 3,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,021,000. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketWise

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

