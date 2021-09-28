MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Receives $15.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.14.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on MKTW shares. Wedbush started coverage on MarketWise in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on MarketWise in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:MKTW opened at $8.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87. MarketWise has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $16.97.
About MarketWise
Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.