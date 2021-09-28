Marlin (POND) Market Capitalization Hits $60.48 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last week, Marlin has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Marlin has a market cap of $60.48 million and approximately $24.28 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0821 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00066402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00102601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.19 or 0.00138162 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,229.77 or 1.00266098 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,901.36 or 0.06888701 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.53 or 0.00806139 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

