Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the lowest is $1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted earnings of ($0.81) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 303.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $9.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.00 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%.

VAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.57.

VAC traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.62. 534,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.03 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.87. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $89.73 and a 52-week high of $190.97.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is -480.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAC. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

