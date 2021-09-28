Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Has $15.02 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,467 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 6.1% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $15,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $1,576,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $7,609,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Applied Materials by 20.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,385,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,596,000 after purchasing an additional 233,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Applied Materials by 26.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 34,322 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT traded down $5.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.37. 132,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,526,596. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.87 and a 1-year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,500 shares of company stock worth $16,042,275. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.39.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

