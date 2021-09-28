Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Invests $2.37 Million in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,000. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 148.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the first quarter valued at $578,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 209.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 32,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the first quarter worth $7,863,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EZA traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.26. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,393. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a 52-week low of $35.87 and a 52-week high of $55.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.40.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

