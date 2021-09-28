Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,230,000. HCA Healthcare accounts for 3.8% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.09.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,548. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HCA traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $255.10. 3,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,330. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.97. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $117.78 and a one year high of $263.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

