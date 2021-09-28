Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $27,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,751,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,039,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.48.

NYSE:MA traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $352.80. 75,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,784,187. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $360.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.65.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 15,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.80, for a total value of $5,787,017.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,291,894.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 872,777 shares of company stock valued at $328,809,430 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

