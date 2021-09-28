Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Analysts expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to announce sales of $1.69 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.76 billion. Mattel reported sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year sales of $5.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

MAT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.72. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. Mattel has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $23.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 28.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,643,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,839,000 after buying an additional 2,148,781 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 37.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,067,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,062,000 after buying an additional 1,914,032 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1,754.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,441,000 after buying an additional 1,338,674 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 120.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,368,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,186,000 after buying an additional 1,292,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the first quarter worth $22,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

