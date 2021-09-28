Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Price Target Raised to C$8.50

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$8.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MMX. CIBC boosted their target price on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Maverix Metals to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

MMX stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.62. 30,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,854. The firm has a market cap of C$819.65 million and a P/E ratio of 16.58. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of C$5.57 and a 1-year high of C$7.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 15.46.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$17.58 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maverix Metals will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

