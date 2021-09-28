McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $145.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $157.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

