McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,994,000 after acquiring an additional 309,807 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 616.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,837,000 after acquiring an additional 863,149 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 565,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 410,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,130,000 after acquiring an additional 33,776 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 399,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

MGRC opened at $73.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.47. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $55.04 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $146.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.50 million. Analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

