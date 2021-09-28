mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.29

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.29 and traded as low as C$6.54. mdf commerce shares last traded at C$6.56, with a volume of 66,571 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDF. National Bankshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of mdf commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of mdf commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Acumen Capital dropped their price target on shares of mdf commerce to C$14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$186.33 million and a P/E ratio of -14.02.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$22.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that mdf commerce inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About mdf commerce (TSE:MDF)

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

