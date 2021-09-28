Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 384 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 260.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 19,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.7% during the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 40.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.8% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 86,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.60.

Shares of JLL opened at $248.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.01 and a 200-day moving average of $207.51. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $93.91 and a one year high of $253.93. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

